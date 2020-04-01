Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] saw a change by -3.06% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $9.50. The company is holding 322.05M shares with keeping 296.90M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 14.46% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -58.22% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -56.26%, trading +14.46% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 322.05M shares valued at 7.21 million were bought and sold.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE:BRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BRX an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.50, with the high estimate being $24.00, the low estimate being $11.00 and the median estimate amounting to $19.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] is sitting at 3.46. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.62.

Fundamental Analysis of Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] sitting at 35.20% and its Gross Margin at 74.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.50. These measurements indicate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.58. Its Return on Equity is 9.90%, and its Return on Assets is 3.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BRX financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 178.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.13, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 60.25. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 177.17, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 63.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43. Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.35, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.24 and P/E Ratio of 10.36. These metrics all suggest that Brixmor Property Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] has 322.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.30 to 22.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.25, which indicates that it is 13.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.