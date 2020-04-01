The share price of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE: COG] inclined by $17.19, presently trading at $16.76. The company’s shares saw 28.37% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 13.06 recorded on 03/31/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as COG jumped by 5.14% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 17.93 compared to +0.42 of all time high it touched on 03/31/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 18.14%, while additionally dropping -33.55% during the last 12 months. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $19.16. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.4% increase from the current trading price.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE:COG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] is sitting at 4.19. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.81.

Fundamental Analysis of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] sitting at 46.30% and its Gross Margin at 68.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 33.00. These measurements indicate that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.51. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.02 and P/E Ratio of 10.33. These metrics all suggest that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] has 414.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.06 to 27.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.04, which indicates that it is 9.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.