The share price of Cadence Design Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CDNS] inclined by $66.91, presently trading at $66.04. The company’s shares saw 28.51% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 51.39 recorded on 03/31/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as CDNS jumped by 4.26% during the last week. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -3.39%, while additionally gaining 1.91% during the last 12 months. Cadence Design Systems Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $68.76. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.72% increase from the current trading price.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CDNS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CDNS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $66.04, with the high estimate being $90.00, the low estimate being $63.50 and the median estimate amounting to $85.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $66.91.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] sitting at 21.00% and its Gross Margin at 88.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 42.30. These measurements indicate that Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 48.45. Its Return on Equity is 62.00%, and its Return on Assets is 35.40%. These metrics all suggest that Cadence Design Systems Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 16.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 14.13, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.36. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 16.45, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 14.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.75, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.35, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 27.02 and P/E Ratio of 18.69. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] has 301.85M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 19.93B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 51.39 to 80.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.00, which indicates that it is 6.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.