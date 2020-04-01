Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE: CPE] stock went up by 3.85% or 0.02 points up from its previous closing price of 0.53. The stock reached $0.55 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CPE share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 6.39% in the period of the last 7 days.

CPE had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $0.60, at one point touching $0.53. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -93.57%. The 52-week high currently stands at 8.52 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -92.85% after the recent low of 0.38.

Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE:CPE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Callon Petroleum Company [CPE], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CPE an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.55, with the high estimate being $8.00, the low estimate being $0.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.53.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.71.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] sitting at 25.00% and its Gross Margin at 80.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.61. Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.37 and P/E Ratio of 2.18. These metrics all suggest that Callon Petroleum Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] has 453.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 248.53M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.38 to 8.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -93.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.30, which indicates that it is 22.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] a Reliable Buy?

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.