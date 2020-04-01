Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] took an upward turn with a change of 3.88%, trading at the price of $116.04 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 8.93 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Caterpillar Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 4.65M shares for that time period. CAT monthly volatility recorded 7.70%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 7.52%. PS value for CAT stocks is 1.27 with PB recorded at 4.38.

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE:CAT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CAT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $116.04, with the high estimate being $201.00, the low estimate being $100.00 and the median estimate amounting to $132.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $111.71.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] is sitting at 3.27. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.27.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] sitting at 15.40% and its Gross Margin at 32.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.30. These measurements indicate that Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.25. Its Return on Equity is 40.70%, and its Return on Assets is 7.80%. These metrics all suggest that Caterpillar Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 258.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 72.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.81. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 180.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.88 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.57, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.13 and P/E Ratio of 10.83. These metrics all suggest that Caterpillar Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] has 589.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 68.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 87.50 to 150.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.36, which indicates that it is 7.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. [CAT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.