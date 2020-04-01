CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE: CNP] stock went down by -4.81% or -0.78 points down from its previous closing price of 16.23. The stock reached $15.45 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CNP share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 13.35% in the period of the last 7 days.

CNP had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $16.22, at one point touching $15.3405. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -50.43%. The 52-week high currently stands at 31.17 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -49.67% after the recent low of 11.58.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE:CNP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CNP an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.45, with the high estimate being $29.00, the low estimate being $12.00 and the median estimate amounting to $23.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.23.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.91.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] sitting at 10.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.07 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.78. CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.20 and P/E Ratio of 11.57. These metrics all suggest that CenterPoint Energy Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] has 502.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.58 to 31.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.95, which indicates that it is 10.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.