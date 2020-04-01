Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: CEMI] opened at $5.43 and closed at $5.12 a share within trading session on 03/31/20. That means that the stock gained by 27.93% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $6.55.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: CEMI] had 8.44 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 287.29K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 17.70%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 21.56%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 2.25 during that period and CEMI managed to take a rebound to 7.90 in the last 52 weeks.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ:CEMI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.12.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] sitting at -38.60% and its Gross Margin at 35.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -39.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -9.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.09. Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.36.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] has 16.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 83.66M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.25 to 7.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 191.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.95, which indicates that it is 17.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.98. This RSI suggests that Chembio Diagnostics Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.