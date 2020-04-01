Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] stock went up by 0.11% or 0.04 points up from its previous closing price of 37.49. The stock reached $37.53 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CHWY share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 11.41% in the period of the last 7 days.

CHWY had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $38.85, at one point touching $37.07. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -9.22%. The 52-week high currently stands at 41.34 distance from the present share price, after the recent low of 20.62.

Chewy Inc. [NYSE:CHWY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Chewy Inc. [CHWY], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 10/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CHWY an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $37.44, with the high estimate being $44.00, the low estimate being $33.00 and the median estimate amounting to $38.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.49.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Chewy Inc. [CHWY] is sitting at 4.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.38.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/02/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Chewy Inc. [CHWY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chewy Inc. [CHWY] sitting at -5.60% and its Gross Margin at 22.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -51.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.76.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] has 372.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.97B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.62 to 41.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 82.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chewy Inc. [CHWY] a Reliable Buy?

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.