Cloudera Inc. [NYSE: CLDR] stock went down by -2.36% or -0.19 points down from its previous closing price of 8.06. The stock reached $7.87 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CLDR share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 5.92% in the period of the last 7 days.

CLDR had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $8.32, at one point touching $7.78. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -35.60%. The 52-week high currently stands at 12.22 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -28.71% after the recent low of 4.76.

Cloudera Inc. [NYSE:CLDR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CLDR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.87, with the high estimate being $17.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.06.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.47.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 06/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cloudera Inc. [CLDR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] sitting at -38.00% and its Gross Margin at 70.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -37.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -10.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.64. Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 202.99.

Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] has 300.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.36B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.76 to 12.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 65.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cloudera Inc. [CLDR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.