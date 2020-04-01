Cloudflare Inc. [NYSE: NET] opened at $24.16 and closed at $23.48 a share within trading session on 03/31/20. That means that the stock gained by 4.15% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $24.46.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Cloudflare Inc. [NYSE: NET] had 1.88 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.34M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 10.78%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 11.66%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 14.50 during that period and NET managed to take a rebound to 26.28 in the last 52 weeks.

Cloudflare Inc. [NYSE:NET]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Cloudflare Inc. [NET], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $24.27, with the high estimate being $27.50, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $24.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.48.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cloudflare Inc. [NET] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Fundamental Analysis of Cloudflare Inc. [NET]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cloudflare Inc. [NET] sitting at -31.50% and its Gross Margin at 77.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -31.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -24.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -21.94.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cloudflare Inc. [NET] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.26. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.45, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -70.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 21.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Cloudflare Inc. [NET] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.06.

Cloudflare Inc. [NET] has 297.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.50 to 26.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 68.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cloudflare Inc. [NET] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cloudflare Inc. [NET], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.