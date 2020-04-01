Clovis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: CLVS] stock went down by -1.09% or -0.07 points down from its previous closing price of 6.43. The stock reached $6.36 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CLVS share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 36.19% in the period of the last 7 days.

CLVS had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $6.90, at one point touching $6.01. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -75.43%. The 52-week high currently stands at 25.88 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -73.77% after the recent low of 2.93.

Clovis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:CLVS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.43.

Fundamental Analysis of Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 79.10%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 106.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.79.

Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] has 55.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 353.74M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.93 to 25.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 117.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.03, which indicates that it is 23.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.