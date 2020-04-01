CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] saw a change by -0.37% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $5.32. The company is holding 187.77M shares with keeping 183.23M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 24.88% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -51.81% from high for the same period of time.

While during the day, 187.77M shares valued at 6.19 million were bought and sold.

CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE:CNX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.34.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] sitting at -13.10% and its Gross Margin at 66.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.17. Its Return on Equity is -1.90%, and its Return on Assets is -0.90%. These metrics suggest that this CNX Resources Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 70.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.46. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 69.04, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.54. CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.72.

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] has 187.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 998.94M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.26 to 11.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.69, which indicates that it is 18.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] a Reliable Buy?

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.