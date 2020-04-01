Co-Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: CODX] dipped by -4.46% on the last trading session, reaching $7.28 price per share at the time. Co-Diagnostics Inc. represents 26.08M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 198.73M with the latest information.

The Co-Diagnostics Inc. traded at the price of $7.28 with 1.21 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CODX shares recorded 11.93M.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ:CODX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CODX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.27, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $18.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 41.10%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -260.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -449.31. Its Return on Equity is -202.70%, and its Return on Assets is -152.50%. These metrics suggest that this Co-Diagnostics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 224.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 122.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -39.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1,076.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] has 26.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 198.73M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.69 to 21.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 948.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] a Reliable Buy?

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.