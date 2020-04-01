Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] saw a change by -3.13% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $34.38. The company is holding 4.84B shares with keeping 4.51B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 8.44% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -27.98% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -27.98%, trading +8.44% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 4.84B shares valued at 27.71 million were bought and sold.

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCSA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CMCSA an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.49.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] is sitting at 4.35. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.43.

Fundamental Analysis of Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] sitting at 19.40% and its Gross Margin at 68.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.00. These measurements indicate that Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.13. Its Return on Equity is 16.70%, and its Return on Assets is 5.10%. These metrics all suggest that Comcast Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 132.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.60. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 126.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.76, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.07 and P/E Ratio of 12.14. These metrics all suggest that Comcast Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] has 4.84B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 166.36B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.70 to 47.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.94, which indicates that it is 6.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Comcast Corporation [CMCSA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.