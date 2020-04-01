CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ: COMM] shares went lower by -1.19% from its previous closing of 9.22, now trading at the price of $9.11, also subtracting -0.11 points. Is COMM stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.94 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of COMM shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 191.80M float and a -2.04% run over in the last seven days. COMM share price has been hovering between 27.00 and 5.50 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ:COMM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give COMM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.11, with the high estimate being $21.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $14.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.22.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] sitting at -6.10% and its Gross Margin at 29.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -11.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 69.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 11.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.30. CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.61.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] has 204.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.50 to 27.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 65.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.53, which indicates that it is 11.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.