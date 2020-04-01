The share price of ConocoPhillips [NYSE: COP] inclined by $30.80, presently trading at $29.44. The company’s shares saw 41.26% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 20.84 recorded on 03/31/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as COP jumped by 0.20% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 32.46 compared to -1.48 of all time high it touched on 03/26/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -37.44%, while additionally dropping -54.50% during the last 12 months. ConocoPhillips is said to have a 12-month price target set at $54.87. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 25.43% increase from the current trading price.

ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding ConocoPhillips [COP] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give COP an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $29.39, with the high estimate being $77.00, the low estimate being $38.00 and the median estimate amounting to $44.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ConocoPhillips [COP] is sitting at 4.59. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.56.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ConocoPhillips [COP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ConocoPhillips [COP] sitting at 25.70% and its Gross Margin at 47.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.20. These measurements indicate that ConocoPhillips [COP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.88. Its Return on Equity is 21.20%, and its Return on Assets is 10.10%. These metrics all suggest that ConocoPhillips is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ConocoPhillips [COP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 42.50. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.82, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 42.20, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. ConocoPhillips [COP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.58 and P/E Ratio of 4.59. These metrics all suggest that ConocoPhillips is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

ConocoPhillips [COP] has 1.19B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 36.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.84 to 68.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.46, which indicates that it is 7.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ConocoPhillips [COP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ConocoPhillips [COP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.