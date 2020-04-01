Corteva Inc. [NYSE: CTVA] shares went lower by -2.45% from its previous closing of 24.09, now trading at the price of $23.50, also subtracting -0.59 points. Is CTVA stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.07 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CTVA shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 748.05M float and a 5.24% run over in the last seven days. CTVA share price has been hovering between 32.78 and 20.38 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Corteva Inc. [NYSE:CTVA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Corteva Inc. [CTVA], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CTVA an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $23.50, with the high estimate being $37.00, the low estimate being $24.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.09.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Corteva Inc. [CTVA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Corteva Inc. [CTVA] sitting at -2.40% and its Gross Margin at 38.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.58.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Corteva Inc. [CTVA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.50. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.62. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.47, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.11, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Corteva Inc. [CTVA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.91, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.71.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] has 779.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 18.31B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.38 to 32.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Corteva Inc. [CTVA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Corteva Inc. [CTVA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.