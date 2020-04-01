CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRWD] stock went down by -3.53% or -2.04 points down from its previous closing price of 57.72. The stock reached $55.68 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CRWD share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -2.88% in the period of the last 7 days.

CRWD had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $60.03, at one point touching $55.26. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -45.35%. The 52-week high currently stands at 101.88 distance from the present share price, after the recent low of 31.95.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRWD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CRWD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $55.68, with the high estimate being $109.00, the low estimate being $43.00 and the median estimate amounting to $71.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $57.72.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 07/17/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] sitting at -30.30% and its Gross Margin at 70.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -29.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -77.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 19.81. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 17.53, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 96.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] has 212.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.84B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.95 to 101.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 74.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.