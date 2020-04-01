Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] took an downward turn with a change of -0.49%, trading at the price of $28.53 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 24.84 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Delta Air Lines Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 18.39M shares for that time period. DAL monthly volatility recorded 15.32%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 13.49%. PS value for DAL stocks is 0.42 with PB recorded at 1.19.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE:DAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $28.53, with the high estimate being $90.00, the low estimate being $27.00 and the median estimate amounting to $45.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.67.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] is sitting at 4.30. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.08.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/09/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] sitting at 14.10% and its Gross Margin at 55.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 21.19, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.65. Its Return on Equity is 33.30%, and its Return on Assets is 7.60%. These metrics all suggest that Delta Air Lines Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 112.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.91, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.74. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 92.25, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.21. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.53 and P/E Ratio of 3.90. These metrics all suggest that Delta Air Lines Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] has 686.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 19.59B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.10 to 63.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.50, which indicates that it is 13.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.