Denbury Resources Inc. [NYSE: DNR] shares went lower by -5.04% from its previous closing of 0.18, now trading at the price of $0.18. Is DNR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.33 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of DNR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 498.99M float and a -36.19% run over in the last seven days. DNR share price has been hovering between 2.68 and 0.17 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Denbury Resources Inc. [NYSE:DNR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.18, with the high estimate being $1.00, the low estimate being $0.25 and the median estimate amounting to $0.30. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.18.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] is sitting at 1.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.60.

Fundamental Analysis of Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] sitting at 37.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.00. These measurements indicate that Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.42 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.99. Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.76 and P/E Ratio of 0.40. These metrics all suggest that Denbury Resources Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] has 557.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 102.94M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.17 to 2.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -93.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 4.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.77, which indicates that it is 15.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.74. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.