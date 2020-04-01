DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [NASDAQ: XRAY] opened at $38.98 and closed at $39.20 a share within trading session on 03/31/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.94% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $38.83.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [NASDAQ: XRAY] had 3.78 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.25M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 8.49%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.65%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 31.58 during that period and XRAY managed to take a rebound to 60.87 in the last 52 weeks.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [NASDAQ:XRAY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give XRAY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $38.83, with the high estimate being $65.00, the low estimate being $40.00 and the median estimate amounting to $53.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $39.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] is sitting at 3.91. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.83.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] sitting at 9.00% and its Gross Margin at 53.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.54 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.75. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.07 and P/E Ratio of 33.27. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] has 230.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.93B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.58 to 60.87. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.08, which indicates that it is 8.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.