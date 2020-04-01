Devon Energy Corporation[DVN] stock saw a move by -5.72% on Tuesday, touching 5.33 million. Based on the recent volume, Devon Energy Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DVN shares recorded 448.03M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] stock could reach median target price of $12.00.

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] stock additionally went down by -6.75% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -57.63% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DVN stock is set at -78.09% by far, with shares price recording returns by -72.93% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DVN shares showcased -71.28% decrease. DVN saw 35.39 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 4.70 compared to high within the same period of time.

Devon Energy Corporation [NYSE:DVN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DVN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.50, with the high estimate being $34.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.91.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] is sitting at 4.06. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.29.

Fundamental Analysis of Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] sitting at 2.30% and its Gross Margin at 80.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.93 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.41. Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.71, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.03.

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] has 448.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.70 to 35.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.89, which indicates that it is 14.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Devon Energy Corporation [DVN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.