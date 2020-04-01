Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FANG] stock went down by -6.34% or -1.66 points down from its previous closing price of 26.20. The stock reached $24.54 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, FANG share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 8.62% in the period of the last 7 days.

FANG had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $27.28, at one point touching $24.33. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -78.50%. The 52-week high currently stands at 114.14 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -74.73% after the recent low of 14.55.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FANG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FANG an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] is sitting at 4.52. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.90.

Fundamental Analysis of Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] sitting at 16.10% and its Gross Margin at 76.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.27. Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.55 and P/E Ratio of 17.65. These metrics all suggest that Diamondback Energy Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] has 172.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.51B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.55 to 114.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 68.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.71, which indicates that it is 11.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] a Reliable Buy?

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.