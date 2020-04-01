Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ: APPS] shares went higher by 3.11% from its previous closing of 4.18, now trading at the price of $4.31, also adding 0.13 points. Is APPS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.37 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of APPS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 77.03M float and a 0.94% run over in the last seven days. APPS share price has been hovering between 9.13 and 3.30 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ:APPS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give APPS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.31, with the high estimate being $13.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.18.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 06/10/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] sitting at 9.40% and its Gross Margin at 39.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -11.85. Its Return on Equity is -15.10%, and its Return on Assets is -7.00%. These metrics suggest that this Digital Turbine Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 83.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.11. Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 213.59.

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] has 89.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 385.36M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.30 to 9.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.60, which indicates that it is 8.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] a Reliable Buy?

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.