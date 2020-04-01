DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] saw a change by 1.56% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $93.84. The company is holding 181.82M shares with keeping 165.92M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 117.57% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -4.61% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -4.18%, trading +45.30% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 181.82M shares valued at 2.24 million were bought and sold.

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to DocuSign Inc. [DOCU], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $92.40.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] is sitting at 4.46. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.42.

Fundamental Analysis of DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] sitting at -23.40% and its Gross Margin at 75.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -24.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -120.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.38. DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 106.45.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] has 181.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 16.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.13 to 98.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 117.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DocuSign Inc. [DOCU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.