DPW Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DPW] shares went higher by 19.61% from its previous closing of 0.70, now trading at the price of $0.84, also adding 0.14 points. Is DPW stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.05 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of DPW shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 3.96M float and a 5.86% run over in the last seven days. DPW share price has been hovering between 15.16 and 0.53 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

DPW Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DPW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give DPW an – rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.70.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 22.30%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -71.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -172.56. Its Return on Equity is -173.70%, and its Return on Assets is -64.50%. These metrics suggest that this DPW Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 78.84. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.75. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.47, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.65, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.74. DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.46.

DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] has 5.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.74M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.53 to 15.16. At its current price, it has moved down by -94.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.17, which indicates that it is 14.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] a Reliable Buy?

DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.