The share price of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE: ELAN] inclined by $22.59, presently trading at $22.39. The company’s shares saw 47.59% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 15.17 recorded on 03/31/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as ELAN jumped by 20.31% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 23.15 compared to +3.78 of all time high it touched on 03/31/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -19.40%, while additionally dropping -30.40% during the last 12 months. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is said to have a 12-month price target set at $35.40. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 13.01% increase from the current trading price.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE:ELAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ELAN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $22.39, with the high estimate being $38.00, the low estimate being $27.00 and the median estimate amounting to $35.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.59.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] is sitting at 4.10. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.10.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] sitting at 6.00% and its Gross Margin at 52.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.98. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 48.66 and P/E Ratio of 120.90. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] has 391.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.17 to 35.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] a Reliable Buy?

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.