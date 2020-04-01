Element Solutions Inc[ESI] stock saw a move by -0.66% on Tuesday, touching 1.26 million. Based on the recent volume, Element Solutions Inc stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ESI shares recorded 262.52M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Element Solutions Inc [ESI] stock could reach median target price of $11.00.

Element Solutions Inc [ESI] stock additionally went up by 16.27% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -22.01% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ESI stock is set at -18.44% by far, with shares price recording returns by -27.11% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ESI shares showcased -17.88% decrease. ESI saw 12.74 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 5.35 compared to high within the same period of time.

Element Solutions Inc [NYSE:ESI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Element Solutions Inc [ESI], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give ESI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.28, with the high estimate being $13.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.36.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Element Solutions Inc [ESI] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Element Solutions Inc [ESI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Element Solutions Inc [ESI] sitting at 13.60% and its Gross Margin at 42.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.39 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.14. Element Solutions Inc [ESI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.32, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.30 and P/E Ratio of 23.50. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Element Solutions Inc [ESI] has 262.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.35 to 12.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.91, which indicates that it is 9.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Element Solutions Inc [ESI] a Reliable Buy?

Element Solutions Inc [ESI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.