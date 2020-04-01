Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE: LLY] gained by 0.20% on the last trading session, reaching $138.72 price per share at the time. Eli Lilly and Company represents 958.75M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 133.00B with the latest information.

The Eli Lilly and Company traded at the price of $138.72 with 7.5 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of LLY shares recorded 4.74M.

Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE:LLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LLY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $138.72, with the high estimate being $168.00, the low estimate being $143.00 and the median estimate amounting to $150.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $138.44.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] is sitting at 4.56. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Fundamental Analysis of Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] sitting at 22.50% and its Gross Margin at 78.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 37.30. These measurements indicate that Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.60 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.85. Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 48.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 25.43 and P/E Ratio of 27.69. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] has 958.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 133.00B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 101.36 to 147.87. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.24, which indicates that it is 6.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company [LLY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.