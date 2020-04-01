The share price of Energy Transfer LP [NYSE: ET] inclined by $4.53, presently trading at $4.60. The company’s shares saw 22.67% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 3.75 recorded on 03/31/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ET fall by -4.17% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 5.79 compared to -0.20 of all time high it touched on 03/26/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -61.12%, while additionally dropping -70.51% during the last 12 months. Energy Transfer LP is said to have a 12-month price target set at $13.90. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 9.3% increase from the current trading price.

Energy Transfer LP [NYSE:ET]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Energy Transfer LP [ET], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ET an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.53.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Energy Transfer LP [ET] is sitting at 4.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.90.

Fundamental Analysis of Energy Transfer LP [ET]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Energy Transfer LP [ET] sitting at 13.40% and its Gross Margin at 26.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.50. Energy Transfer LP [ET] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.58, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.18 and P/E Ratio of 3.38. These metrics all suggest that Energy Transfer LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Energy Transfer LP [ET] has 2.86B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.75 to 15.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.01, which indicates that it is 13.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.41. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Energy Transfer LP [ET] a Reliable Buy?

Energy Transfer LP [ET] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.