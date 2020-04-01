Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] saw a change by 0.91% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $32.29. The company is holding 137.45M shares with keeping 96.67M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 256.60% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -45.41% from high for the same period of time.

While during the day, 137.45M shares valued at 4.86 million were bought and sold.

Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:ENPH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ENPH an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $32.29, with the high estimate being $70.00, the low estimate being $39.00 and the median estimate amounting to $49.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] sitting at 16.50% and its Gross Margin at 35.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.80. These measurements indicate that Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 32.08 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.14. Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.82, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.74 and P/E Ratio of 26.54. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] has 137.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.06 to 59.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 256.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.57, which indicates that it is 12.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.