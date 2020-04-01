Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $13.71 after EPD shares went down by -4.13% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE:EPD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EPD an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.70, with the high estimate being $37.00, the low estimate being $18.00 and the median estimate amounting to $28.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.30.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] is sitting at 4.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.92.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] sitting at 18.50% and its Gross Margin at 27.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.90. These measurements indicate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.00 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.42 and P/E Ratio of 6.60. These metrics all suggest that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] has 2.36B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 33.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.27 to 30.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.24, which indicates that it is 10.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.