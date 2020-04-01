EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] gained by 4.10% on the last trading session, reaching $7.36 price per share at the time. EQT Corporation represents 257.68M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 1.82B with the latest information.

The EQT Corporation traded at the price of $7.36 with 3.63 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of EQT shares recorded 10.78M.

EQT Corporation [NYSE:EQT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to EQT Corporation [EQT], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EQT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.39, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.07.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for EQT Corporation [EQT] is sitting at 3.91. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.91.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of EQT Corporation [EQT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for EQT Corporation [EQT] sitting at -26.10% and its Gross Margin at 56.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -27.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.88. EQT Corporation [EQT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.28, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.50.

EQT Corporation [EQT] has 257.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.21 to 21.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 74.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.25, which indicates that it is 15.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is EQT Corporation [EQT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of EQT Corporation [EQT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.