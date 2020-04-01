Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] saw a change by -6.53% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $14.45. The company is holding 493.17M shares with keeping 418.97M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 46.11% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -47.06% from high for the same period of time.

While during the day, 493.17M shares valued at 4.41 million were bought and sold.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EQH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EQH an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.45, with the high estimate being $36.00, the low estimate being $18.00 and the median estimate amounting to $27.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.46.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 06/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] sitting at 16.10% and its Gross Margin at 49.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -12.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -7.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.65. Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.90.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] has 493.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.89 to 27.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] a Reliable Buy?

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.