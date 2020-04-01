Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS] took an upward turn with a change of 1.55%, trading at the price of $57.48 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.58 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.08M shares for that time period. ELS monthly volatility recorded 9.95%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 10.44%. PS value for ELS stocks is 10.16 with PB recorded at 8.35.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [NYSE:ELS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ELS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $57.48, with the high estimate being $84.00, the low estimate being $68.00 and the median estimate amounting to $74.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $56.60.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS] sitting at 32.00% and its Gross Margin at 52.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.20. These measurements indicate that Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.48, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.95. Its Return on Equity is 22.70%, and its Return on Assets is 6.80%. These metrics all suggest that Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 192.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 65.84, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.41. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 188.84, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 64.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 37.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.00, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.26, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 30.04 and P/E Ratio of 37.27. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS] has 181.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.97 to 77.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.56, which indicates that it is 10.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. [ELS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.