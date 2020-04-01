The share price of Fidelity National Financial Inc. [NYSE: FNF] inclined by $26.40, presently trading at $24.88. The company’s shares saw 30.95% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 19.00 recorded on 03/31/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as FNF jumped by 2.30% during the last week. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -39.03%, while additionally dropping -34.63% during the last 12 months. Fidelity National Financial Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $50.67. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 25.79% increase from the current trading price.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. [NYSE:FNF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FNF an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $24.88, with the high estimate being $52.00, the low estimate being $47.00 and the median estimate amounting to $52.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.40.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] sitting at 16.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.50. These measurements indicate that Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.18. Its Return on Equity is 21.00%, and its Return on Assets is 10.40%. These metrics all suggest that Fidelity National Financial Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 15.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 13.47, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.87. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 15.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 13.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.32, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.76 and P/E Ratio of 6.50. These metrics all suggest that Fidelity National Financial Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] has 289.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.00 to 49.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.24, which indicates that it is 8.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.