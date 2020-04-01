Fitbit Inc. [FIT] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $6.66 after FIT shares went up by 0.15% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Fitbit Inc. [NYSE:FIT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Fitbit Inc. [FIT], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.65.

Fundamental Analysis of Fitbit Inc. [FIT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fitbit Inc. [FIT] sitting at -22.40% and its Gross Margin at 29.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -22.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.88. Fitbit Inc. [FIT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.57.

Fitbit Inc. [FIT] has 268.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.81 to 7.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 137.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.25, which indicates that it is 3.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fitbit Inc. [FIT] a Reliable Buy?

Fitbit Inc. [FIT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.