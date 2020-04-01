FS KKR Capital Corp. [NYSE: FSK] dipped by -5.66% on the last trading session, reaching $3.00 price per share at the time. FS KKR Capital Corp. represents 509.07M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 1.53B with the latest information.

The FS KKR Capital Corp. traded at the price of $3.00 with 3.55 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of FSK shares recorded 4.12M.

FS KKR Capital Corp. [NYSE:FSK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FSK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.00, with the high estimate being $8.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.18.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.64.

FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] has 509.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.90 to 6.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 57.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.