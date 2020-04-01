GameStop Corp. [NYSE: GME] opened at $3.63 and closed at $3.50 a share within trading session on 03/31/20. That means that the stock dropped by -8.71% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $3.19.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, GameStop Corp. [NYSE: GME] had 2.72 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.83M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 14.09%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 13.37%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 3.15 during that period and GME managed to take a rebound to 10.42 in the last 52 weeks.

GameStop Corp. [NYSE:GME]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For GameStop Corp. [GME], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for GameStop Corp. [GME] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.80.

Fundamental Analysis of GameStop Corp. [GME]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 28.10%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.77 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.15. GameStop Corp. [GME] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.40.

GameStop Corp. [GME] has 68.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 241.12M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.15 to 10.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.16, which indicates that it is 14.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is GameStop Corp. [GME] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of GameStop Corp. [GME], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.