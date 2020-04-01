Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] saw a change by -12.84% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $1.29. The company is holding 132.31M shares with keeping 124.09M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 21.70% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -88.63% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -81.80%, trading +21.23% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 132.31M shares valued at 2.02 million were bought and sold.

Gannett Co. Inc. [NYSE:GCI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give GCI an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.48.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] sitting at -8.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.94 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.26. Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.84, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.91.

Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] has 132.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 195.82M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.06 to 11.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.76, which indicates that it is 27.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.49. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] a Reliable Buy?

Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.