Groupon Inc. [NASDAQ: GRPN] shares went lower by -8.47% from its previous closing of 0.98, now trading at the price of $0.90, also subtracting -0.08 points. Is GRPN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.3 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of GRPN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 438.98M float and a 24.08% run over in the last seven days. GRPN share price has been hovering between 3.82 and 0.48 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Groupon Inc. [NASDAQ:GRPN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Groupon Inc. [GRPN] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.98.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Groupon Inc. [GRPN] is sitting at 3.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.43.

Fundamental Analysis of Groupon Inc. [GRPN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Groupon Inc. [GRPN] sitting at 1.30% and its Gross Margin at 53.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.46 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -0.03. Groupon Inc. [GRPN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.02.

Groupon Inc. [GRPN] has 451.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 442.85M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.48 to 3.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 86.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.69, which indicates that it is 30.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Groupon Inc. [GRPN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Groupon Inc. [GRPN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.