Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $0.55 after HTBX shares went down by -3.44% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Heat Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:HTBX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HTBX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.55, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $3.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.57.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]

Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] has 64.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 36.60M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.19 to 1.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 182.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.05, which indicates that it is 14.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.