iFresh Inc. [IFMK] saw a change by -6.04% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $1.40. The company is holding 19.42M shares with keeping 8.50M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 310.56% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -54.10% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -52.26%, trading +291.59% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 19.42M shares valued at 1.28 million were bought and sold.

iFresh Inc. [NASDAQ:IFMK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding iFresh Inc. [IFMK] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give IFMK an – rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.49.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of iFresh Inc. [IFMK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for iFresh Inc. [IFMK] sitting at -11.40% and its Gross Margin at 17.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -10.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -46.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -114.21. Its Return on Equity is 839.20%, and its Return on Assets is -11.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates IFMK financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 104.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.57.

iFresh Inc. [IFMK] has 19.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 28.94M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.34 to 3.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 310.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is iFresh Inc. [IFMK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of iFresh Inc. [IFMK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.