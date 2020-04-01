Immunomedics Inc. [NASDAQ: IMMU] dipped by -21.74% on the last trading session, reaching $10.55 price per share at the time. Immunomedics Inc. represents 220.43M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 2.97B with the latest information.

The Immunomedics Inc. traded at the price of $10.55 with 11.45 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of IMMU shares recorded 2.13M.

Immunomedics Inc. [NASDAQ:IMMU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Immunomedics Inc. [IMMU], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give IMMU an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.61, with the high estimate being $35.00, the low estimate being $16.00 and the median estimate amounting to $25.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.48.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Immunomedics Inc. [IMMU] is sitting at 4.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.75.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Immunomedics Inc. [IMMU]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -9.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10,747.38. Immunomedics Inc. [IMMU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 16.75.

Immunomedics Inc. [IMMU] has 220.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.97B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.18 to 22.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.41, which indicates that it is 8.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Immunomedics Inc. [IMMU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Immunomedics Inc. [IMMU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.