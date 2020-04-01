Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $7.44 after INO shares went down by -7.23% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give INO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.44, with the high estimate being $13.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.02.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 65.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -9.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 258.44. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 97.37.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] has 125.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 932.23M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.91 to 19.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 288.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.01, which indicates that it is 13.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.