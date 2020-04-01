Inseego Corp. [INSG] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $7.07 after INSG shares went up by 13.48% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Inseego Corp. [NASDAQ:INSG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Inseego Corp. [INSG], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give INSG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.07, with the high estimate being $9.25, the low estimate being $6.50 and the median estimate amounting to $7.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.23.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Inseego Corp. [INSG] is sitting at 4.83. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.83.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Inseego Corp. [INSG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Inseego Corp. [INSG] sitting at -8.90% and its Gross Margin at 29.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -18.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -600.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.90.

Inseego Corp. [INSG] has 101.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 635.34M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.61 to 9.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 95.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.02, which indicates that it is 8.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Inseego Corp. [INSG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Inseego Corp. [INSG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.