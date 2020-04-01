Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [NYSE: IVR] dipped by -14.52% on the last trading session, reaching $2.91 price per share at the time. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. represents 173.05M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 590.10M with the latest information.

The Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. traded at the price of $2.91 with 2.81 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of IVR shares recorded 4.76M.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [NYSE:IVR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give IVR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.92, with the high estimate being $19.00, the low estimate being $16.00 and the median estimate amounting to $17.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.41.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] sitting at 33.40% and its Gross Margin at 34.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 41.10. These measurements indicate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 85.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 54.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 22.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 80.53. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.01, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.40 and P/E Ratio of 1.20. These metrics all suggest that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] has 173.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 590.10M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.45 to 18.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.58, which indicates that it is 30.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.69. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.