Chesapeake Energy Corporation [NYSE: CHK] shares went lower by -9.03% from its previous closing of 0.17, now trading at the price of $0.16, also subtracting -0.01 points. Is CHK stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 29.89 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CHK shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.76B float and a -13.26% run over in the last seven days. CHK share price has been hovering between 3.57 and 0.12 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [NYSE:CHK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CHK an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.16, with the high estimate being $1.25, the low estimate being $0.00 and the median estimate amounting to $0.20. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.17.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] is sitting at 2.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.46.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] sitting at -0.30% and its Gross Margin at 78.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.14. Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.85.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] has 2.17B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 375.16M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.12 to 3.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -95.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.77, which indicates that it is 10.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] a Reliable Buy?

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.