Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: PLAY] dipped by -15.52% on the last trading session, reaching $11.05 price per share at the time. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. represents 35.76M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 467.74M with the latest information.

The Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. traded at the price of $11.05 with 1.85 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of PLAY shares recorded 2.08M.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:PLAY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 10/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.06, with the high estimate being $50.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.08.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] is sitting at 3.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Fundamental Analysis of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] sitting at 11.30% and its Gross Margin at 82.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.92, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.23. Its Return on Equity is 36.60%, and its Return on Assets is 5.30%. These metrics all suggest that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 101.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 97.58, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 48.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.45, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.08 and P/E Ratio of 3.95. These metrics all suggest that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] has 35.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 467.74M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.61 to 59.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 139.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.51, which indicates that it is 22.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.