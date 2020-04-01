Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE: INVH] shares went higher by 0.85% from its previous closing of 21.19, now trading at the price of $21.37, also adding 0.18 points. Is INVH stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 8.52 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of INVH shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 540.09M float and a 17.81% run over in the last seven days. INVH share price has been hovering between 32.70 and 15.64 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE:INVH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give INVH an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $21.37, with the high estimate being $37.00, the low estimate being $26.00 and the median estimate amounting to $33.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.58.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] sitting at 23.00% and its Gross Margin at 58.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 40.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.82. Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.10 and P/E Ratio of 234.84. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] has 540.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.64 to 32.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] a Reliable Buy?

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.